Nearly 100 US soldiers deployed to West Asia after Hamas attack return home

A US Army spokesperson has said that nearly 100 American soldiers who were deployed to West Asia in the wake of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack in Israel have returned to their home stations.

"To date, since October 2023, approximately 1,100 army soldiers have deployed forward to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility (AOR) from home stations in the continental United States," Lt Col Rob Lodewick told CNN on Wednesday. "Of these, approximately 100 have since returned to their home stations."

Lodewick further said that 1,300 soldiers still remain on prepare-to-deploy orders. It however, remains unclear which soldiers have returned to the US since their deployment.