Nearly 2,800 Indians deported from the US this year, says MEA

At least 2,790 Indian nationals who were illegally residing in the United States have been deported and returned to India since January this year, the government confirmed on Thursday, 30 October.

Addressing the media, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that all individuals had been verified as Indian nationals before being repatriated.

“Since January of this year, we have had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria to stay in the United States. They were illegally residing there. After verifying their credentials and nationality, they have returned. This is the status till 29 October,” Jaiswal told reporters at his weekly briefing.

He added that around 100 Indian nationals had also been deported from the United Kingdom in 2025 after their identities were confirmed by Indian authorities.

The remarks come amid a surge in immigration enforcement in the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), two million illegal migrants have either been removed or have self-deported since 20 January, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s return to office.

DHS said the administration is on track to deport nearly 600,000 individuals by the end of the year, marking what could be the highest number of deportations in US history. Of the total, an estimated 1.6 million have voluntarily left the country, while more than 400,000 have been formally deported.

“The numbers don’t lie, two million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported in just 250 days, proving that President Trump’s policies and Secretary Noem’s leadership are making American communities safer,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.