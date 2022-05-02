Nearly half of Elon Musk's 90mn Twitter followers are 'fake'

He has nearly 7 per cent more fake followers than the median 41 per cent accounts with a similar sized followings have, according to SparkToro.



The auditing tool found that "accounts that are on an unusually small number of lists, accounts that have no url or a non-resolving url in their profile, and accounts that have a suspiciously small number of followers were some of the most frequently observed traits of a sample of 2,000 random accounts from the most recent 100,000 accounts that followed Musk".



Spam bots are the "single most annoying problem" on Twitter, Musk tweeted last month, as he successfully reached the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal.



"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he had tweeted.