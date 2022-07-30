Nearly half US public health workers report at least 1 mental condition: CDC
In a 2022 survey of 26,069 public health workers by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 per cent reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition
In a 2022 survey of 26,069 public health workers, 48 per cent reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition, reports Xinhua news agency.
A total of 28.4 per cent reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, followed by anxiety (27.9 per cent), and depression (27.7 per cent), according to a report of the CDC on Friday.
About 8 per cent of the workers reported suicidal thoughts.
These symptoms were most common among those who worked more than 60 hours a week or spent most of their time working on Covid-19 response activities, according to the survey.
"These findings highlight the need for public health organizations to protect the mental health of their employees," said the CDC.