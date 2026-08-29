Nepal begins burial of 229 unclaimed bodies as morgues run out of space
Amid health concerns, bodies will be buried in Devghat after DNA samples and records are preserved, following national and international guidelines
Nepalese authorities have decided to bury 229 unidentified and unclaimed bodies recovered in the southern district of Chitwan following the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River, as deteriorating remains and inadequate storage facilities raise public health concerns.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 626 bodies had been recovered from the floods and collected across the affected areas by 10 am on Saturday. Chitwan accounted for the highest number, with 233 bodies brought to the district.
The continued arrival of bodies following the 26 August floods has placed severe pressure on hospitals and other facilities in Chitwan. Authorities have struggled to preserve the remains because of limited space and a lack of adequate cooling infrastructure.
Health experts warned that the increasing decomposition of bodies kept under temporary arrangements, along with the resulting foul smell, could heighten the risk of infection and potentially lead to the spread of disease.
Following the warning, the Chitwan District Security Committee decided on Saturday that all unidentified and unclaimed bodies should be buried.
In a notice, the Chitwan District Administration Office said the burials would begin on Saturday in an open area at Devghat, located in Ward No. 1 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.
DNA samples will be collected from each body before burial. Authorities will also maintain detailed records and assign identification or reference numbers so that the remains can be traced and potentially identified later.
A senior official at the District Administration Office said hospitals in Chitwan had the capacity to preserve only about 30 bodies for an extended period.
As the bodies continued to accumulate, the administration temporarily converted a house into a cooling centre. However, that facility also quickly ran out of space, leaving the authorities with no viable option other than burial, the official said.
The burial process will be conducted in accordance with international guidelines and the provisions of Nepal’s Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management (First Amendment) Directive, 2083, the authorities said.
With IANS inputs