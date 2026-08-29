Nepal begins burial of 229 unclaimed bodies as morgues run out of space

Nepalese authorities have decided to bury 229 unidentified and unclaimed bodies recovered in the southern district of Chitwan following the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River, as deteriorating remains and inadequate storage facilities raise public health concerns.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 626 bodies had been recovered from the floods and collected across the affected areas by 10 am on Saturday. Chitwan accounted for the highest number, with 233 bodies brought to the district.

The continued arrival of bodies following the 26 August floods has placed severe pressure on hospitals and other facilities in Chitwan. Authorities have struggled to preserve the remains because of limited space and a lack of adequate cooling infrastructure.

Health experts warned that the increasing decomposition of bodies kept under temporary arrangements, along with the resulting foul smell, could heighten the risk of infection and potentially lead to the spread of disease.