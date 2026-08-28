Nepal issues fresh warning of renewed flooding after reported lake outburst in Tibet

Nepali authorities issued a fresh flood warning on Friday after the flow of debris-laden water increased in the Bhote Koshi River, raising fears of another surge in areas already devastated by the 26 August disaster.

The warning followed a report of a lake outburst in the Tibetan region of China that could lead to renewed flooding downstream in Nepal.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said water carrying mud and debris had again increased in the section of the Bhote Koshi in Rasuwa where the earlier flood originated.

“As there is a risk of another flood, all personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations along the banks of the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as those remaining in high-risk areas for various reasons, are strongly urged to exercise the highest level of caution and immediately move to a safe location if any danger is observed,” the authority said.

Nepal Police issued a similar warning after receiving information about the reported lake outburst in Tibet. It urged residents and rescue workers in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safer locations if water levels rise.