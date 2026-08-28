Nepal issues fresh warning of renewed flooding after reported lake outburst in Tibet
Authorities urge people along Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers to move to safety as water carrying mud and debris increases
Nepali authorities issued a fresh flood warning on Friday after the flow of debris-laden water increased in the Bhote Koshi River, raising fears of another surge in areas already devastated by the 26 August disaster.
The warning followed a report of a lake outburst in the Tibetan region of China that could lead to renewed flooding downstream in Nepal.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said water carrying mud and debris had again increased in the section of the Bhote Koshi in Rasuwa where the earlier flood originated.
“As there is a risk of another flood, all personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations along the banks of the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as those remaining in high-risk areas for various reasons, are strongly urged to exercise the highest level of caution and immediately move to a safe location if any danger is observed,” the authority said.
Nepal Police issued a similar warning after receiving information about the reported lake outburst in Tibet. It urged residents and rescue workers in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safer locations if water levels rise.
The fresh threat emerged as Nepal continued to deal with widespread destruction caused by the August 26 floods. At least 469 people have been killed, while 977 remain out of contact, according to the disaster management authority. Those unaccounted for include 517 foreign nationals.
The Water Resources Research and Development Centre, citing information received from China, said a lake formed behind an upstream river blockage had not yet drained completely.
It warned that another rise in water levels in the Upper Bhote Koshi area could not be ruled out and called for continuous monitoring of the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river system.
The centre said conditions near the site of the river blockage had not returned to normal. The danger along the Bhote Koshi, Trishuli and Narayani river systems could therefore not be considered over.
Security personnel and other teams conducting search, rescue and relief operations along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers have been placed on high alert amid the possibility of another flood.
With IANS inputs