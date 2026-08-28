New barrier lake raises flood fears after Nepal’s Bhote Koshi disaster

Scientists are investigating whether a glacial collapse and ice-rock avalanche created a temporary landslide dam that later burst, triggering the devastating flash floods along Nepal’s Bhote Koshi river.

The disaster struck Rasuwa district on Wednesday, sending a powerful torrent downstream that killed hundreds and destroyed bridges and other infrastructure across several districts.

Initial theories about the sudden surge near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing included a glacial lake outburst flood and an avalanche. However, preliminary analysis of satellite imagery now suggests that a large volume of ice and rock may have fallen into the Lhende River, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi.

The debris may have temporarily blocked the river and created a natural dam. When the blockage gave way, the accumulated water is believed to have surged downstream carrying mud, rocks and boulders.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has also identified an ice-and-rock avalanche as the most likely explanation, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Satellite images examined by scientists showed signs of a major avalanche about 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The debris appeared to have entered the Lhende River and produced the unusually powerful flood.

Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, a climate researcher and professor at Kathmandu University, said the available evidence suggested that an avalanche on the Nepal side had blocked the river before the flood broke through.

“We suspect an avalanche on the Nepal side blocked the Lhende,” Kayastha told The Kathmandu Post.

He said a seismic event was detected around the same time, although it remained unclear whether the movement had played any role in triggering the avalanche.

The US Geological Survey initially classified the event as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Tibet at 8.37 am on Wednesday. It was located about 47 km north of Gosainkunda.

The agency later revised its assessment after examining long-period seismic waves. It concluded that the energy had been produced by a glacial collapse and debris flow rather than an earthquake, subsequently classifying it as a magnitude 5.2 seismic event.

Sarthak Shrestha, a remote sensing and geoinformation associate at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, said the evidence currently pointed towards an avalanche above Syaphrubesi as the primary trigger.

“So far, the evidence indicates that an avalanche above Syaphrubesi blocked the river and the flood followed,” Shrestha said. He added that establishing the complete sequence of events could take another week or two.

ICIMOD is working with Chinese institutions to determine the precise cause. Its preliminary assessment, based on videos and reports from the affected areas, also indicates that a substantial volume of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lhende River.

The flood travelled downstream with exceptional speed and force. The Trishuli River rose by as much as nine metres within 30 minutes at Galchhi, while the water level at Malekhu increased by about seven metres over the same period, according to ICIMOD.