What a 132-yr-old Himalayan disaster can teach us about Nepal flash floods

The scale of the event was enormous. Geological accounts estimate that millions of tonnes of rock collapsed into the valley, creating a lake several kilometres long and hundreds of metres deep.

The authorities understood almost immediately that the lake itself was a threat. If the natural dam failed, an enormous volume of water would rush downstream through the Birehi and Alaknanda valleys, potentially reaching Srinagar and beyond.

What followed was one of the earliest remarkable examples of organised disaster-risk management in the Himalayas. Army engineer Lieutenant Crookshank and engineer Thomas Holland were sent to monitor the lake. A temporary telegraph line was established between Gohna and Chamoli so information about the lake could be transmitted rapidly. Water levels were recorded regularly and engineers studied the behaviour of the unstable natural dam.

The authorities did not stop at observation. Posts were established downstream and danger levels marked along the Alaknanda and Ganga valleys. People living in vulnerable areas were instructed to evacuate when the river crossed specified levels. Suspension bridges were dismantled, pilgrim routes diverted and villages in the anticipated path of the flood evacuated.

Most remarkably, engineers tried to predict when the natural dam would fail. On 22 August 1894, Crookshank warned that the flood was likely to begin within two days. The prediction proved remarkably accurate. Around midnight on 25-26 August, the lake overtopped the landslide dam and the barrier partially collapsed, releasing a huge surge downstream.

The destruction was immense. Srinagar, then an important town in Garhwal, was devastated. Fields, houses, bridges and other infrastructure were swept away. Contemporary estimates put the volume of water released at more than 10,000 million cubic feet.

Yet the most important statistic was not the volume of water released or the amount of property destroyed.

It was the number of people killed. Almost nobody died.

Contemporary accounts noted that warnings had been transmitted down the valley and people moved to safety. One later account records five deaths in a family that ignored the evacuation warning; other historical accounts describe the event as causing no reported loss of life.

Gohna is not a story about defeating nature. The landslide could not be prevented. The lake could not simply be wished away. When the dam finally failed, the flood could not be stopped. What could be controlled was exposure.