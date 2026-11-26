Nepal begins process to declare 213 Indians presumed dead after flash floods
Families can contact the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu before 2 December to raise objections or request corrections to Nepal’s list of missing people
Nepal has begun the formal process of declaring 213 Indian nationals presumed dead after they went missing in the 26 August flash floods
Nepal’s disaster management authority has listed 3,915 people as missing, including 3,292 Nepali nationals and 623 foreign nationals from 19 countries
Once Nepal finalises the list and issues formal declarations of death, the Indian Embassy will seek death certificates from local authorities
Nepal has begun the process of declaring 213 Indian nationals presumed dead after they went missing in flash floods that swept through the Trishuli–Bhotekoshi river system on 26 August. At least 1,500 people were killed in the disaster, which devastated towns and villages across northern and central Nepal.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a provisional list of 3,915 missing people and invited requests to add, remove or correct entries. Indians make up the largest group among the 623 foreign nationals listed as missing. The list also includes 85 people from China, 69 from the US, 54 each from Ukraine and Malaysia, 33 from Australia, 32 from the UK and 27 from Canada.
Families can raise objections before 2 December
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said on Wednesday that relatives could contact it before 2 December with concerns, objections or proposed changes to the list. Families can email eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or call +977 9851316807.
The embassy said Nepal would finalise the list and formally declare the deaths after reviewing submissions. The embassy would then seek death certificates from local authorities and may ask relatives for further details or documents.
The NDRRMA has asked families of missing foreign nationals to direct enquiries and correction requests to the relevant agency or consular office.
Avalanche triggered flooding near Nepal–Tibet border
An avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal–Tibet border triggered the flash floods. Floodwaters surged down the Bhotekoshi River, sweeping away homes and vehicles, washing out roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
Chinese media reported that at least 43 people were killed on the Chinese side of the border and that more than 500 remained missing in Tibet.
With PTI inputs