Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a provisional list of 3,915 missing people and invited requests to add, remove or correct entries. Indians make up the largest group among the 623 foreign nationals listed as missing. The list also includes 85 people from China, 69 from the US, 54 each from Ukraine and Malaysia, 33 from Australia, 32 from the UK and 27 from Canada.

Families can raise objections before 2 December

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said on Wednesday that relatives could contact it before 2 December with concerns, objections or proposed changes to the list. Families can email eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or call +977 9851316807.

The embassy said Nepal would finalise the list and formally declare the deaths after reviewing submissions. The embassy would then seek death certificates from local authorities and may ask relatives for further details or documents.

The NDRRMA has asked families of missing foreign nationals to direct enquiries and correction requests to the relevant agency or consular office.

Avalanche triggered flooding near Nepal–Tibet border

An avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal–Tibet border triggered the flash floods. Floodwaters surged down the Bhotekoshi River, sweeping away homes and vehicles, washing out roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

Chinese media reported that at least 43 people were killed on the Chinese side of the border and that more than 500 remained missing in Tibet.

With PTI inputs