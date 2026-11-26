India’s Embassy in Nepal asks families of 213 missing Indians to verify their details and submit objections or corrections by December 2, 2026

Nepal plans to formally declare those still missing after the 26 August floods dead, following the completion of legal procedures

Nepal has verified details of 452 missing foreign nationals from 12 countries, including 213 Indians, 85 Chinese and 69 Americans

The Embassy of India in Nepal has urged families of Indian nationals missing since the devastating floods of August 26 to check their details against a list released by Nepali authorities and submit any objections or corrections by 2 December 2026.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published the names of 213 missing Indian nationals as part of a process to presume their deaths and formally declare them dead.

The disasters have claimed more than 1,400 lives, while over 5,000 people, including foreign nationals, remain missing. The Nepali government has decided to initiate the formal declaration of death for those still unaccounted for after completing the required legal procedures.

The floods also caused extensive damage to infrastructure along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, affecting around a dozen hydropower projects.