Nepal floods: Indian Embassy seeks verification of missing Indians by 2 Dec
Nepal has verified details of 452 missing foreign nationals from 12 countries, including 213 Indians, 85 Chinese and 69 Americans
India’s Embassy in Nepal asks families of 213 missing Indians to verify their details and submit objections or corrections by December 2, 2026
Nepal plans to formally declare those still missing after the 26 August floods dead, following the completion of legal procedures
Nepal has verified details of 452 missing foreign nationals from 12 countries, including 213 Indians, 85 Chinese and 69 Americans
The Embassy of India in Nepal has urged families of Indian nationals missing since the devastating floods of August 26 to check their details against a list released by Nepali authorities and submit any objections or corrections by 2 December 2026.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published the names of 213 missing Indian nationals as part of a process to presume their deaths and formally declare them dead.
The disasters have claimed more than 1,400 lives, while over 5,000 people, including foreign nationals, remain missing. The Nepali government has decided to initiate the formal declaration of death for those still unaccounted for after completing the required legal procedures.
The floods also caused extensive damage to infrastructure along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, affecting around a dozen hydropower projects.
The NDRRMA has invited families to raise objections or seek additions, deletions and corrections to the list of missing Indian nationals.
In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu asked relatives to verify the published details and submit their concerns or proposed amendments by 2 December.
"After completing the process of seeking comments/amendments, the Government of Nepal will finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death," the embassy said.
Once the list is finalised, the embassy will facilitate the process of obtaining death certificates for the individuals from the concerned local authorities in Nepal, it added.
The embassy said families might be asked to provide additional information and documents during the process. It also assured them that further updates would be shared in the coming days.
According to an NDRRMA notice, the authority has received verified details of 452 missing foreign nationals through diplomatic missions of 12 countries.
Of these, 213 are Indian nationals, 85 Chinese, 69 Americans, 32 British, 27 Canadians, nine Singaporeans, six South Africans, four French nationals, two each from Hungary, Belgium and Kazakhstan, and one from Belarus.
With IANS inputs