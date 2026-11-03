Nepal: Indian killed as two helicopters collide while landing near Everest

Two helicopters from Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air collided while landing at a high-altitude heliport in Solukhumbu near Everest, killing one and injuring another

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Indian national Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu from Chennai

Police said such flights are risky in Nepal's thin air and tough terrain, and this comes days after a separate helicopter crash in Badrinath that killed six

One person was killed after two helicopters collided while attempting to land at a high-altitude heliport in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, near Mount Everest, police said in a post on X.

The deceased has been identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, 47, an Indian national and resident of Chennai, according to the Kathmandu Post. Local police confirmed his identity.

The incident occurred at a heliport in Solukhumbu, about 250 km from Kathmandu. The collision went viral on social media after a purported video surfaced showing the rotors of the two aircraft striking each other just before touchdown, causing both to crash onto the icy ground. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

The two helicopters were operated by Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.