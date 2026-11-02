Char Dham helicopter operators threaten service suspension over two-pilot rule
Operators seek review of UCADA’s safety directive after fatal Joshimath crash, warning that additional costs could make charter flights unviable
Helicopter operators have threatened to suspend Char Dham charter services from 2 November over a mandatory two-pilot requirement.
UCADA introduced the rule after a 30 October helicopter crash near Joshimath killed six people.
Operators say additional crew and logistical costs would make services financially unviable, with the pilgrimage nearing its winter closure.
Helicopter operators have threatened to halt Char Dham charter services from Monday (2 November) unless authorities review a new requirement making a co-pilot compulsory on every flight, raising the prospect of disruption during the closing days of the pilgrimage season.
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) announced the directive on Saturday following the 30 October helicopter crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district, which killed six people.
In a letter sent on Sunday, operators opposed the requirement in its current form and said participating companies proposed to suspend charter operations from 2 November until discussions produced a workable solution.
They argued that the directive had been introduced without sufficient consultation or an assessment of its operational and commercial consequences.
Deploying two pilots on each charter flight would increase expenditure on staffing, accommodation, transport and other logistical arrangements, the operators said. They maintained that existing charter fares and narrow operating margins left little room to absorb those costs.
Passing the entire increase on to passengers would also be commercially impractical, according to the operators, who warned that the requirement could make continued operations financially unviable.
While calling for a review, they said additional safety measures should be practical, proportionate and developed through consultation with companies operating on the route.
The threatened suspension comes as the Char Dham pilgrimage approaches its annual winter shutdown. Gangotri is scheduled to close on 10 November, followed by Kedarnath and Yamunotri on 11 November. Badrinath is due to close on 16 November.
The operators’ letter set out a proposed suspension. It did not establish whether services had stopped on Monday.
With PTI inputs