Six die as helicopter crashes near Joshimath after Badrinath take-off

Six people die after a Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter crashes near Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun.

The aircraft loses contact over the Joshimath valley amid adverse weather; bodies are located but yet to be recovered.

Authorities ground Trans Bharat Aviation's fleet as rescue teams reach the crash site.

All six people aboard a helicopter that crashed into a hillside near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, 30 October have died, with their bodies located but yet to be recovered, police said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd, was flying from Badrinath to Dehradun when it crashed near Marwari Bridge, close to the J.P. Power House, at around 2.20 pm, officials said.

The aircraft had taken off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm for Sahastradhara heliport in Dehradun. It lost communication while flying over Joshimath valley, following which its tracking system stopped showing its location, according to the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

The helicopter was reportedly returning after ferrying pilgrims to Badrinath Dham. The six people on board were identified as Captain Himanshu and five male passengers — Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K. and H.S. Natraja. All five were from Bengaluru.

Chamoli superintendent of police Surjit Singh Panwar said the bodies had been located but had not yet been recovered from the crash site. Teams from the Chamoli district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were dispatched to the site for search and rescue operations.