Nepal & China sign 12 agreements during PM Prachanda's visit to Beijing

China and Nepal on Monday signed 12 agreements, including seven MoUs, to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and road connectivity coinciding with the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal amid reports that he was not inclined to sign up Beijing’s new security doctrine.

Prachanda who met President Xi Jinping two days ago on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Hangzhou travelled to Beijing where he held wide-ranging talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday, 25 September during which they comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the close and cordial ties, according to a press release issued by the Nepal embassy in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on the ways to further strengthen and consolidate the mutual understanding and cooperation and give a new impetus to the economy, trade and people-to-people contacts, it said.

Reports from Kathmandu said Prachanda was sidestepping China’s pressure to welcome Xi’s new doctrines, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and its Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI).