Xi Jinping meets Prachanda; says China to boost infrastructure to end Nepal’s landlocked status

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed to help Nepal transform itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked nation by facilitating infrastructure connectivity and transit transportation cooperation as he met Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Xi met Prachanda on the sidelines of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou in eastern China.

Prachanda, who politically distanced from the pro-China Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) headed by KP Oli after becoming Prime Minister in December last year made his maiden visit to China after visiting India and the US.

In his meeting with Prachanda, Xi who made a high-profile visit to Nepal in 2019 and announced several high-profile projects said the two countries sharing borders through Tibet made progress with the 'Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network' and other 'Belt and Road' projects that have “taken shape”.