Nepal death toll climbs to 217, rescue operations continue

The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslides across Nepal crossed 217-mark on Tuesday, 1 October, while the number of those gone missing stands at 28, officials said.

The disaster, which began on Thursday, continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until Sunday, leaving thousands displaced. Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday.

However, the weather improved from Sunday in Kathmandu providing some relief to the disaster-affected people.

The death toll in the flood and landslide triggered by three days of continuous rain in Kathmandu and various parts of Nepal has reached 217 as of Tuesday morning. So far, 28 people have been missing and 143 sustained injuries due to the natural disaster-related incidents, according to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari.

Incessant rain from Thursday to Saturday has created havoc across Nepal.