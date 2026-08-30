Nepal flood alert: Bhote Koshi rises, authorities warn of another deluge

Nepal has issued a fresh flood warning after the water level in the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district rose further, prompting authorities to urge residents and rescue teams in several downstream districts to remain on high alert.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned those involved in search, rescue and relief operations, as well as people living along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, to exercise extreme caution.

According to Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Trishuli river at Galchhi in Dhading, downstream of the Bhote Koshi, has risen about 3 metres above its usual level. The river had earlier crossed 14 metres in Dhading on 26 August.

Officials said the latest rise in the Trishuli is linked to flooding in the Bhote Koshi area of Rasuwa. However, a Department of Hydrology and Meteorology official said the immediate risk was not considered very high because people had already moved away from riverside areas.