Nepal flood alert: Bhote Koshi rises, authorities warn of another deluge
Authority warns the natural dam holding back the lake could potentially burst, triggering another major flood downstream
Nepal has issued a fresh flood warning after the water level in the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district rose further, prompting authorities to urge residents and rescue teams in several downstream districts to remain on high alert.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned those involved in search, rescue and relief operations, as well as people living along riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, to exercise extreme caution.
According to Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Trishuli river at Galchhi in Dhading, downstream of the Bhote Koshi, has risen about 3 metres above its usual level. The river had earlier crossed 14 metres in Dhading on 26 August.
Officials said the latest rise in the Trishuli is linked to flooding in the Bhote Koshi area of Rasuwa. However, a Department of Hydrology and Meteorology official said the immediate risk was not considered very high because people had already moved away from riverside areas.
Authorities have been closely monitoring the situation after the Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi, was obstructed upstream.
A preliminary analysis of a satellite image taken at 11:44 am on 27 August indicated that the obstruction, located about 18 km from the Rasuwagadhi border point, had created a lake covering approximately 0.11 square kilometres, according to the NDRRMA.
The authority warned that the natural dam holding back the lake could potentially burst, triggering another major flood downstream.
NDRRMA also said preliminary assessments suggested that additional lakes may have formed in the area, increasing concern over possible sudden flooding.
Residents in downstream areas and all those involved in relief and rescue operations have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
The warning comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of the massive flooding reported on 26 August.
According to the NDRRMA, the disaster has so far claimed 675 lives, while 2,498 people remain out of contact, including 589 foreigners.
Authorities are continuing search, rescue and relief operations as they monitor river levels and the unstable natural dam in the Bhote Koshi basin.
With IANS inputs