Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 675, over 2,400 still missing

Nepal's authorities have placed affected areas on high alert as renewed rain and thunderstorms raise fears of another surge. A newly formed lake upstream of the disaster zone has added to concerns, although monitoring has indicated that its water level subsequently fell from its peak.

The latest alerts have particularly focused on the Bhote Koshi, Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading areas, where rising river levels could further endanger already vulnerable communities.

With roads and bridges washed away, several remote settlements can now be reached only by air. Thick layers of mud, unstable terrain and damaged infrastructure have slowed the recovery of bodies and complicated efforts to locate survivors.

The disaster has also cast a long shadow over foreign tourists and workers caught in the flood zone. Hundreds of foreign nationals remain unaccounted for, including Indians and citizens of several other countries.

Nepalese authorities have been working with diplomatic missions to trace missing foreigners and establish contact with their families. India has also deployed specialised teams to assist with rescue operations and the identification of victims.

An 11-member Indian technical team has conducted reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the affected region, including sites where workers are feared trapped. Four Indian nationals were among those rescued from a hydropower facility, while India has continued sending relief material and technical assistance to Nepal.

The floods have caused extensive damage to hydropower projects along the affected corridor. Nepalese security forces have rescued workers and residents from several facilities, but concerns remain over people who may still be trapped in tunnels or isolated project sites.

Specialist teams from India and China have joined efforts to assess the damaged tunnels and assist in some of the most technically challenging rescue operations.

The destruction has also left communities struggling to reconnect with the outside world. Major roads were submerged or buried under debris, while bridges that once linked villages and towns have been swept away.

The Mugling-Kathmandu highway reopened after several days of disruption, but numerous other roads remain blocked or difficult to traverse.

In communities near the Nepal-Tibet border, survivors have described scenes of terrifying destruction as walls of water, mud and rock descended with little warning.

Homes disappeared beneath torrents of debris, vehicles were buried or carried away and electricity infrastructure was ripped from the ground. In some settlements, residents were forced to scramble up hillsides to escape the advancing floodwaters.

The aftermath has been no less harrowing. Families have been combing through mud and wreckage for belongings while relatives gather outside hospitals and relief centres, searching lists of survivors and photographs of the dead for news of loved ones.

For many families, however, the wait continues, with thousands still unaccounted for.