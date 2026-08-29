Nepal digs through mud and grief as families search for loved ones

Families across flood-hit parts of Nepal continued their desperate search for missing loved ones on Saturday, lining up outside hospitals, checking photographs of the dead and combing through mud and debris left behind by devastating flash floods.

The floods that swept through towns and villages on Wednesday unleashed torrents of water, mud and debris, destroying homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower infrastructure.

The death toll crossed 650 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people remained missing. Rescue teams continued operations despite intermittent rainfall and difficult conditions in the affected areas.

Outside hospitals, anxious relatives examined lists of injured people and photographs of those killed, hoping to find information about missing family members. Those unable to locate their loved ones among survivors were left searching through lists of the dead.

Rescue personnel have been working through the day and night, dealing with fresh rain in some areas and thick layers of drying mud in others.

350 rescued from hydropower tunnel

At the Upper Trishuli 3A hydropower project, Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung monitored operations as excavators cleared tonnes of mud from the site.

More than 100 people had been trapped inside a tunnel following the floods. The Nepali Army has since rescued around 350 people trapped inside the tunnel, according to local reports.

The disaster has left a trail of destruction across central Nepal, with buildings buried under several feet of mud, vehicles partly submerged and roads and other infrastructure swept away.

For survivors, the immediate priorities are finding shelter, obtaining medical assistance and recovering whatever possessions can be salvaged.

Villages buried under debris

Some of the starkest scenes have emerged from Devighat village in Nuwakot district, where residents have been searching through thick mud and debris for belongings.

Damaged buildings and uprooted electricity poles were scattered across the area, while vehicles remained partially buried.