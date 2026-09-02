Nepal flood death toll rises to 1,127 as search for 4,858 missing continues

The death toll from Nepal’s devastating flash floods has climbed to 1,127, with rescue teams racing against time to locate 4,858 people still reported missing nearly a week after the disaster struck, Nepal Police said on Wednesday.

The scale of the tragedy continued to emerge as security personnel recovered hundreds of bodies from some of the worst-hit districts. According to police, 348 bodies were recovered in Chitwan, 217 in Nawalparasi East, 190 in Nawalparasi West and 155 in Nuwakot.

Another 66 bodies were recovered in Gorkha, 59 in Dhading, 45 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahu.

Authorities said postmortem examinations and legal identification procedures had been completed for 1,113 bodies, while 95 bodies had been handed over to their families.

To assist relatives searching for loved ones, details of 911 unidentified bodies have been uploaded to the Nepal Police website. Officials hope the database will help families match missing persons with recovered victims and accelerate the identification process.

Security forces have so far rescued 6,541 people from flood-affected areas, while thousands of personnel remain deployed across the disaster zone.

A total of 7,912 police personnel have been mobilised for search and rescue operations, relief distribution, traffic and road management, and the handling and transportation of recovered bodies.

Police teams are also evacuating families from areas considered particularly vulnerable, clearing roads buried under mud and debris, and coordinating relief and rescue operations with local administrations and residents.