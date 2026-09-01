Nepal issues fresh flood alert as water levels rise across several districts
Authorities forecast rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods across a wider belt of eastern and central Nepal
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh flood alert across several districts in the eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers and other vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) warned of a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa, where water levels in smaller rivers and streams are expected to rise.
Authorities also forecast rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods across a wider belt of eastern and central Nepal. The districts under alert include Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Dhading.
In western Nepal, the alert covers Gorkha, Lamjung, Dolpa, Rukum East, Rukum West, Jajarkot, Darchula, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali and Kanchanpur.
The warning comes as Nepal continues to deal with the devastating impact of recent floods and flash floods that have claimed hundreds of lives and caused widespread damage to homes, roads, bridges and critical infrastructure.
The NDRRMA urged residents along riverbanks and in other flood-prone locations to remain alert, monitor official warnings and take necessary safety measures.
Authorities have also advised communities in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel near swollen rivers and streams and to move to safer locations if water levels rise rapidly.
With the latest warning covering a broad swathe of the country, officials are keeping a close watch on rivers and streams as rescue and relief operations continue in areas already affected by severe flooding.
With PTI inputs