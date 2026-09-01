Nepal issues fresh flood alert as water levels rise across several districts

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh flood alert across several districts in the eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers and other vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) warned of a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa, where water levels in smaller rivers and streams are expected to rise.

Authorities also forecast rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods across a wider belt of eastern and central Nepal. The districts under alert include Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Dhading.

In western Nepal, the alert covers Gorkha, Lamjung, Dolpa, Rukum East, Rukum West, Jajarkot, Darchula, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali and Kanchanpur.