Nepal flood death toll rises to 987 as search for missing intensifies

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, as security forces recovered more bodies from several parts of the country and intensified search and rescue operations, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, remained unaccounted for as rescue teams continued to comb through flood-ravaged districts.

The floods have affected eight districts, with the highest number of fatalities reported in Chitwan, where 321 bodies have been recovered. Nawalparasi East recorded 216 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi West with 170 and Nuwakot with 95. Authorities also reported 65 deaths in Gorkha, 55 in Dhading, 38 in Tanahun and 27 in Rasuwa.

Of the 279 people injured in the disaster, 168 have been discharged from hospitals following treatment, according to the NDRRMA.

The flooding has caused extensive destruction across Nepal’s mountainous hydropower belt, where rescuers are searching damaged project sites and tunnels for workers who remain missing.

The Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal (IPPAN) said 894 people working at 11 hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors remained out of contact.