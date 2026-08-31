Nepal’s hydropower rebuild faces a big question: where to build back

Workers shovelled thick mud from a flood-ravaged power station in central Nepal, clearing debris from equipment buried by last week’s catastrophic floods in an effort to restore a key facility supplying electricity to more than 20,000 people.

But as they worked, another question loomed: should the plant simply be rebuilt where it stood, beside the river that destroyed it?

The scale of the destruction has put that question at the heart of Nepal’s recovery. Up to 900 workers from a dozen hydropower projects remain unaccounted for, according to the Independent Power Producers’ Association, Nepal, with hundreds believed to be trapped inside tunnels. Across Nepal and China, more than 900 people have died and 4,700 are missing.

The damage to hydropower infrastructure has taken an estimated 700 megawatts offline — about 10 per cent of Nepal’s installed power capacity. But once the immediate rescue and relief effort is over, disaster experts say authorities will have to grapple with how to restore electricity, roads, bridges, schools and health facilities without rebuilding the vulnerabilities that left them exposed in the first place.

“Authorities have to take a hard look in the mirror now and ask how they will be rebuilding in these places. They will also have to take a close look at other projects in Nepal that have not been built yet, whether they'll be approved after this event,” said Jakob Steiner, a geoscientist at the University of Graz in Austria, who is currently based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Hydropower projects that were operational or under construction were fully or partly destroyed across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, among the worst-hit districts. Many workers took shelter inside tunnels and remain trapped there, awaiting rescue, officials said.