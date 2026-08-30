Explained: Why Nepal’s rescue operation is so difficult

Rescue teams searching for survivors after devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Himalayan border region are facing an obstacle that is as formidable as the disaster itself — the terrain.

The floods swept through parts of Nepal and Tibet, carrying huge amounts of water, mud, rocks and debris through narrow mountain valleys. Homes, vehicles, roads and bridges were destroyed, while several hydropower projects were damaged.

For rescuers, reaching the affected areas has now become one of the biggest challenges.

Roads and bridges have been washed away

The worst-hit areas are located in steep, high-altitude Himalayan corridors where settlements are often built close to rivers. The same rivers that provide communities with access to transport and other resources can become extremely destructive during flash floods.

More than 35 bridges have been destroyed and at least 40 km of roads have been damaged or rendered inaccessible, according to local United Nations coordinators.

This has severely restricted ground access to some of the affected settlements.

The road to the Nepal-Tibet border is difficult even under normal circumstances. From Kathmandu, reaching the border can take around a day by road in good conditions.

With roads and bridges washed away, conventional rescue vehicles and heavy equipment cannot easily reach the worst-hit locations.

Helicopters are vital — but they cannot solve everything

With ground routes cut off, rescuers have had to rely heavily on helicopters.

Nepal has access to military, humanitarian and private helicopters, giving authorities an important advantage during the emergency. But aircraft can only help if they can safely reach and land near the affected areas.

The rugged Himalayan landscape offers few suitable landing sites. Narrow valleys, steep slopes, damaged infrastructure and unstable ground make helicopter operations particularly difficult.

Helicopters also cannot replace the heavy equipment needed to clear tonnes of mud and debris or recover people trapped inside damaged structures.

That means rescuers still need to establish ground access before many operations can be carried out effectively.

Thick mud and debris are hiding survivors

The force of the floods left behind layers of mud, rocks and debris across villages and infrastructure sites.

In some locations, bulldozers and excavators are being used to clear the wreckage and search for survivors.

But digging through collapsed buildings presents another problem: rescuers may not know exactly where people are trapped.