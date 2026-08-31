Nepal steps up efforts to rescue hundreds trapped in hydropower tunnels

Nepal has intensified efforts to reach hundreds of people feared trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects, including the Trishuli-3A facility, days after devastating flash floods swept through communities across the Himalayan region.

Rescue teams supported by specialists from India and China have been trying to establish contact with those believed to be inside the tunnels. However, officials said they had received no response, deepening concerns over the fate of workers at the affected sites.

Hundreds of the approximately 2,500 people still missing are believed to be employees of hydropower projects. The figures suggest that workers at these facilities may account for a significant proportion of those unaccounted for following the disaster.

Nepal’s disaster management authorities said at least 788 people had been confirmed dead and 2,502 remained missing. Some local officials put the toll as high as 794 as information continued to arrive from remote and badly damaged areas.

The flooding began after a glacial collapse sent a powerful torrent of water, rocks and debris through settlements and infrastructure in Nepal and Tibet. On the Chinese side of the border, state media reported 16 deaths and 546 people missing, with rescue personnel struggling to locate survivors.