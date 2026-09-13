Nepal floods: Rescue teams clear 70 metres of tunnel debris, near trapped workers

Rescue operations are intensifying at Nepal’s Chilime hydropower project, where six workers are believed to be trapped inside a tunnel, as Indian and Nepali teams use heavy machinery to clear mud and debris and reach an underground powerhouse.

The rescue effort gained momentum after an excavator, loader and Bobcat were brought inside the tunnel. Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said on Saturday that rescue teams had cleared about 70 metres of additional debris, allowing them to move closer to the trapped workers.

According to the project manager, the underground powerhouse is located roughly 60 metres farther along the tunnel. Rescue teams were expected to continue operations through the night in an effort to reach the area where the workers are believed to be trapped.

The Border Roads Organisation has also prepared the approach road to the rescue site, authorities said, helping facilitate the movement of heavy rescue equipment.

Separately, the Nepal Army said it had constructed more than one kilometre of access road from Syafrubesi towards the Chilime tunnel, allowing rescue machinery and personnel to get closer to the affected area.

Nepal Army personnel and Indian rescue teams are working jointly inside the Chilime tunnel, according to local media reports.

Rescue operations are also continuing at the Upper Trishuli-3B hydropower project, another site affected by the disaster.

The Nepal Army has deployed more than 100 personnel to the project, with teams continuing search-and-rescue operations, according to local reports.