Nepal: Fresh avalanche leaves 10 missing, revives Rasuwa trauma

Ten climbers and support staff are missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of 7,126-metre Himlung Himal in Nepal’s Manang district

The incident comes weeks after a massive rock-and-ice collapse in Nepal triggered catastrophic flooding that killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands missing

Scientists have linked the August disaster to warming-driven glacier thinning and permafrost thaw, highlighting growing climate risks in the Himalayas

Ten climbers and support staff are missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in Nepal’s Manang district, the latest in a series of disasters to hit the Himalayan nation amid increasingly volatile weather and growing climate risks.

The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre peak in the Nar Phu area, burying tents and cutting off contact with 10 people, according to the Expedition Operators Association Nepal. Eight of those missing are associated with Himalayan Holidays Nepal and two with Imagine Nepal.

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said authorities were monitoring the situation and working to gather details and locate those unaccounted for. Their identities have not yet been established. Persistent rain and snowfall have affected several of Nepal’s mountain districts in recent days, with authorities warning of avalanche and flash-flood risks.

The incident comes barely a month after a far deadlier mountain disaster in Nepal. On 26 August, a massive rock-and-ice collapse on the Langtang Lirung mountain triggered a high-speed debris flood that swept through communities and infrastructure in the Rasuwa district and across the Nepal-China border.