US announces $31 million for Nepal flood recovery, disaster preparedness
Funding includes new bridges, support for affected communities and drones for future disaster response
The US has announced $31 million in planned assistance for Nepal following the August floods
The package includes $10 million for bridges, $8 million for community support and $13 million for drones
The announcement brings total US assistance for Nepal’s flood response and recovery to more than $36 million
The United States has announced plans to provide $31 million to help Nepal recover from devastating floods and prepare for future disasters. The funding covers bridges in affected areas, support for communities and US-made drones for disaster recovery operations.
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker announced the package on Tuesday after meeting Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.
According to the US Department of State, Hooker expressed sympathy for those affected by the floods, including the families of approximately 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for.
The US plans to work with Congress to provide $10 million for permanent, custom-built bridges sourced from an American company. The bridges are intended to restore transport links in flood-hit areas and improve regional connectivity.
A further $8 million is planned for water, sanitation and hygiene services, along with shelter, protection, livelihood and winterisation support for affected communities. The package also includes $13 million for US-made drones to assist future disaster recovery efforts.
The announcement takes total US assistance for Nepal’s flood response and recovery to more than $36 million. The State Department said it would continue working with Nepal’s government to identify where further help is needed.
At least 1,451 people were killed and more than 6,000 remain missing after floods struck the Rasuwagadhi region near Nepal’s border with Tibet on 26 August.
With PTI inputs