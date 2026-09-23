US announces $31 million for Nepal flood recovery, disaster preparedness

According to the US Department of State, Hooker expressed sympathy for those affected by the floods, including the families of approximately 70 Americans who remain unaccounted for.

The US plans to work with Congress to provide $10 million for permanent, custom-built bridges sourced from an American company. The bridges are intended to restore transport links in flood-hit areas and improve regional connectivity.

A further $8 million is planned for water, sanitation and hygiene services, along with shelter, protection, livelihood and winterisation support for affected communities. The package also includes $13 million for US-made drones to assist future disaster recovery efforts.

The announcement takes total US assistance for Nepal’s flood response and recovery to more than $36 million. The State Department said it would continue working with Nepal’s government to identify where further help is needed.

At least 1,451 people were killed and more than 6,000 remain missing after floods struck the Rasuwagadhi region near Nepal’s border with Tibet on 26 August.

With PTI inputs