India sends ninth relief flight to flood-hit Nepal with 11 tonnes of supplies
The latest shipment includes medicines, shelter materials and forensic supplies as Nepal continues its recovery from the August floods
India delivered another 11 tonnes of relief supplies to Nepal on Saturday, with its ninth assistance flight arriving in Kathmandu as the country continues to recover from the devastating floods of 26 August.
The shipment was handed over to Nepali authorities and included tents, medicines, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and forensic supplies, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava said the supplies had arrived on an Indian Air Force flight from New Delhi.
The delivery followed talks in New Delhi on Friday between Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
According to the Nepali embassy, Wagle thanked India for its help with rescue and relief efforts after the flash floods in Rasuwa. The ministers also discussed cooperation in investment, energy and connectivity.
An earlier Indian flight carried tunnel rescue equipment and forensic supplies. Those materials were handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahabir Pun.
India has sent relief materials, equipment and specialist personnel to Nepal on nine flights since the floods. It has also approved electricity exports to help Nepal address power shortages caused by damage to its hydropower infrastructure.
With IANS inputs