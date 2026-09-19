India sends ninth relief flight to flood-hit Nepal with 11 tonnes of supplies

India delivered another 11 tonnes of relief supplies to Nepal on Saturday, with its ninth assistance flight arriving in Kathmandu as the country continues to recover from the devastating floods of 26 August.

The shipment was handed over to Nepali authorities and included tents, medicines, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and forensic supplies, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava said the supplies had arrived on an Indian Air Force flight from New Delhi.

The delivery followed talks in New Delhi on Friday between Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.