Nepal: Himlung Himal avalanche death toll rises to 15

The death toll from an avalanche at the base camp of Nepal's 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak has risen to 15 after eight more bodies were recovered on Thursday, while one person remains missing.

The avalanche struck the base camp in the Nar Phu area of Manang district on 27 September, burying tents where Nepali guides and support workers were preparing the site and climbing routes ahead of the autumn mountaineering season.

Tul Singh Gurung, president of the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association, said eight bodies were recovered on Thursday. Seven others had been recovered earlier in the week.