Nepal lost critical flood-monitoring stations in Bhote Koshi disaster

A similar situation occurred at Syaphru Besi, where transmission ceased at 8:50 am, with the last recorded water level standing at 1.62 metres. The monitoring station was subsequently swept away by the floodwaters of the Bhote Koshi, a transboundary river flowing between Nepal and China.

Downstream, the Betrawati station on the Trishuli River stopped transmitting at 9:20 am, after recording a water level of 3.55 metres. The station was later washed away as the flood intensified.

The monitoring station at Phurke Khola in Malekhu, Dhading district, was also destroyed after the water level crossed the danger threshold at 11:43 a.m. The floodwaters also swept away the bridge associated with the monitoring site.

The government assessment said the destruction of the stations demonstrated the extreme intensity of the flood event and created major difficulties for monitoring and analysing the flood in real time.

The loss of the monitoring network was particularly serious because the flood wave travelled at an extraordinary speed, leaving authorities with very little time to observe its development and issue warnings.

The assessment estimated that the flood wave travelled approximately 22 kilometres from its source area to the Rasuwagadhi border in around seven minutes. This corresponds to an estimated average speed of about 188 kilometres per hour.

Such rapid propagation meant that even a functioning monitoring station would have had only a very short window to capture and transmit information before the flood wave moved downstream.

Sauharda Joshi, a hydrologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology who was involved in preparing the assessment, said the stations were unable to record the full magnitude of the flood because of the extraordinary velocity of the water.

“It is because of the massive flood that flowed at too high a velocity,” Joshi said.

The destruction of the stations meant that the exact peak flood levels could not be captured at several locations.

Following the disaster, authorities have begun looking for alternative ways to monitor river conditions in the affected areas.

A CCTV camera has been installed at Timure in Rasuwagadhi to provide visual monitoring of the river. Authorities have also begun the process of installing flood-monitoring systems at Betrawati and Phurke Khola.

According to Joshi, locations for the new systems have already been identified following field visits.

“The locations for installing the flood-monitoring systems have been identified at these two locations following field visits,” he said.

However, the replacement systems are not yet sufficient to restore the monitoring capacity that existed before the disaster.

Joshi said the latest damage has left a significant gap in the flood-warning network along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.