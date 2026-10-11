Nepal: Over 80, among them foreign nationals, rescued after flash floods

Nepalese authorities on Sunday rescued more than 80 people, including nine foreign nationals after a flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki river swept away houses, bridges and also damaged hydropower projects in the Gorkha district.

The disaster struck roughly a month and a half after the devastating Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river floods on 26 August. Nepal is still struggling to recover from that catastrophic flood along the Nepal-China border that left over 1,400 dead and thousands missing.

Five people, including two women, remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The authorities reported significant damage: two suspension bridges, two motorable bridges, and three hydropower projects were affected, along with 34 cow sheds. Forty-five houses were completely destroyed, while 27 others suffered partial damage. Further losses include three vehicles swept away by the floodwaters.

More than 700 security personnel, including 171 Nepal Army soldiers, have been mobilised to assist rescue and relief operations. Authorities have distributed tents, blankets, mattresses, sleeping bags, and kitchen sets to those impacted.

Ram Kumar Gurung, ward chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, told Kathmandu Post, “The flood swept away houses in Salleri, Paiyuka and the riverbed at Jagat. Everyone fled as soon as we heard the flood was coming.” The flood struck at around 4 am, catching many residents unprepared, he said.

The flood was possibly triggered by the collapse of a temporary blockage formed by a landslide near Chumchet in Gorkha, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). Floodwaters carried debris, sediment, and mud downstream, prompting authorities to issue warnings along the Budhi Gandaki, Trishuli and Narayani river systems as water levels fluctuated.

Netra Prasad Sharma, assistant chief district officer of Gorkha District, urged residents living alongside the river to stay alert and relocate to safer areas. He said, “The flood has swept away around three dozen houses in Chumnubri Rural Municipality.” Chuda Nidhi Tiwari, an administrative officer, added that a kilometre-long landslide in Chumnubri destroyed five cow sheds.

A news portal, Online Khabar, quoted local official Laxmi Gurung, deputy chair of Chumnubri rural municipality, as saying, “The flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood. It is not possible to say the exact extent of the damage right now.”

Tourists trekking the Manaslu region were also affected. The Manaslu Conservation Area Project (MCAP) confirmed that tourists were stranded, though safe, at their accommodations after footpaths and bridges were washed away.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung highlighted that the rising river swallowed the bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim bazaar in Chumnubri-3. Helicopters remain engaged in rescue operations, relief distribution, and evacuations as water levels continue to rise.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, using loudspeakers to warn communities and urging those at risk to move to higher ground as they assess the full impact of the disaster.