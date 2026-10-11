Flash flood yet again sweeps away houses, bridges in Nepal’s Gorkha

Flash flood sweeps away more than 35 houses and bridges in Nepal’s Gorkha district

No casualties reported so far; helicopters deployed for rescue and evacuation

Authorities warn riverside residents to move to higher ground as water levels rise

A debris-laden flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away more than 35 houses and bridges in Nepal’s Gorkha district on Sunday, prompting authorities to launch rescue operations and urge riverside residents to move to higher ground. No casualties had been reported so far.

The flood inundated settlements in Salleri, Paiyuka and the riverbed at Jagat, and swept away a suspension bridge connecting a ward in Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, ward chair Ram Kumar Gurung told The Kathmandu Post.

Gorkha chief district officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said preliminary reports indicated that a landslide had occurred above Siuribas. The cause of the sudden surge remained unclear.

Residents suspect that the Syar stream, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki between Lokpa and Chumling in Chumnubri-6, may have been blocked, triggering the flood.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung said the flood had also destroyed the bridge connecting Nyakchet and Philim bazaar in Chumnubri-3. Helicopters had been deployed for rescue operations, relief distribution and evacuations as the river continued to rise.