Gomti swells, flood-like conditions hit Lucknow; relief operations intensified
Congress steps up relief efforts, with a delegation visiting flood-hit Faizullaganj on the directions of UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra
Rising Gomti waters have caused severe waterlogging in parts of Lucknow, including Gomti Nagar Extension, Phoenix Palassio, Ekana Stadium and Shaheed Path
Authorities have stepped up relief efforts, deploying 90 boats, 20 water tankers and 12 shelters, while moving 35 families to safer areas
The flooding has sparked a political row, with Akhilesh Yadav blaming the state government and clogged drains for the situation
Flood-like conditions spread across parts of southern Lucknow on Wednesday as the rising water level of the Gomti river inundated roads and affected several residential areas, including parts of Gomti Nagar Extension.
Waterlogging was reported around Phoenix Palassio mall, Ekana Stadium and the service lanes of Shaheed Path, raising concerns in an area known for its wide roads and recent high-end development. Parts of Gomti Nagar Extension were also affected, adding to waterlogging already reported in northern and western parts of the city and several older localities over the past few days.
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said relief and rescue operations had been intensified in affected areas. These include Saitha in Zone 6 and Loharamau, Faizullaganj, Daud Nagar and Millat Nagar in Zone 3.
Residents in the affected areas reported difficult travelling conditions. Sachin Sahay, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, said his car nearly went underwater while he was travelling from Rishita Manhattan towards Ansal around 8:15 pm on Wednesday.
“I was going from Rishita Manhattan to Ansal around 8:15 pm when, just after passing the side of Palassio mall, the wheels of my car went nearly underwater. I somehow managed to reach Shaheed Path. I was worried that the car might break down and I would have to get my family out into knee-deep water,” he said.
Videos shared on social media showed waterlogging around Gomti Nagar, Shaheed Path, Ekana Stadium and Phoenix Palassio, with water, including drain overflow, accumulating on roads and access routes.
The flooding also triggered a political confrontation.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of the waterlogged area around Phoenix Palassio on X and criticised the state government, saying Lucknow had effectively been turned into “Venice”.
He alleged that clogged drains and sewers, which he linked to corruption in the Smart City project, had contributed to the situation.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that the flood-like conditions reflected a failure of the state government. He claimed authorities knew the location of the barrage, when it should be opened and how water should be drained.
Yadav also alleged that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had not taken adequate advice from engineers of the irrigation, public works, electricity and municipal departments.
“If the chief minister had taken the advice of engineers, there would have been no flood situation anywhere in Lucknow,” Yadav said.
The Congress also entered the relief effort. A party delegation visited flood-affected Faizullaganj on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Aradhana Mishra. The party said its workers and leaders would distribute relief and assistance material in affected areas and claimed that more than 40,000 people had been affected by flooding in Faizullaganj.
Relief and rescue operations
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said relief operations had been stepped up following directions from the state government.
Around 20 water tankers have been deployed, along with 10,000 litres of packaged drinking water for affected residents
12 temporary night shelters have been established — 10 in Daud Nagar and one each in Loharamau and Millat Nagar
Around 35 families in Zone 6 have been shifted to safer locations.
26 people are currently staying in the temporary shelters
The administration has deployed 90 boats for rescue operations and delivery of relief material
Municipal teams are assisting with the loading, unloading and distribution of supplies
Boats and steamers are being used to facilitate movement and relief work in Saitha, Daulat Kheda, Munnu Kheda, Tand Kheda, Sukhlal Kheda, Gulmi Kheda and Hayatganj, among other affected areas.
Authorities have also intensified sanitation and disease-prevention measures amid concerns over stagnant water.
Around 250 sanitation workers have been deployed between Yadav Chauraha and Mama Colony. Anti-larvae spraying has been carried out using drones across around 150 acres, particularly in Zones 3 and 6. Fogging operations are also being conducted using both manual and large machines.
A temporary relief-material storage centre has been established at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University to facilitate timely distribution of supplies.
Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected affected areas throughout Wednesday and reviewed rescue operations, drinking-water supply, sanitation, fogging and anti-larvae measures, according to the civic body.
The civic authorities have also begun preparations for a special cleanliness drive once floodwaters recede.
Separate teams will remove accumulated silt, garbage and other waste before carrying out bleaching-powder treatment, anti-larvae spraying and fogging. The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases in the affected localities.
With PTI inputs