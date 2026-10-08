Gomti swells, flood-like conditions hit Lucknow; relief operations intensified

Residents in the affected areas reported difficult travelling conditions. Sachin Sahay, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, said his car nearly went underwater while he was travelling from Rishita Manhattan towards Ansal around 8:15 pm on Wednesday.

“I was going from Rishita Manhattan to Ansal around 8:15 pm when, just after passing the side of Palassio mall, the wheels of my car went nearly underwater. I somehow managed to reach Shaheed Path. I was worried that the car might break down and I would have to get my family out into knee-deep water,” he said.

Videos shared on social media showed waterlogging around Gomti Nagar, Shaheed Path, Ekana Stadium and Phoenix Palassio, with water, including drain overflow, accumulating on roads and access routes.

The flooding also triggered a political confrontation.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of the waterlogged area around Phoenix Palassio on X and criticised the state government, saying Lucknow had effectively been turned into “Venice”.

He alleged that clogged drains and sewers, which he linked to corruption in the Smart City project, had contributed to the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that the flood-like conditions reflected a failure of the state government. He claimed authorities knew the location of the barrage, when it should be opened and how water should be drained.

Yadav also alleged that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had not taken adequate advice from engineers of the irrigation, public works, electricity and municipal departments.

“If the chief minister had taken the advice of engineers, there would have been no flood situation anywhere in Lucknow,” Yadav said.

The Congress also entered the relief effort. A party delegation visited flood-affected Faizullaganj on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Aradhana Mishra. The party said its workers and leaders would distribute relief and assistance material in affected areas and claimed that more than 40,000 people had been affected by flooding in Faizullaganj.

Relief and rescue operations

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said relief operations had been stepped up following directions from the state government.