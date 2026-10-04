Bihar flood: Man dies after relief material allegedly falls on him during air-drop

A flood-hit resident of Bihar’s Saran district died on Friday while waiting to collect relief material being air-dropped from a helicopter, police said.

While some residents of Parshurampur village said the man was injured after relief material fell on him, others said he died of a heart attack.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after a post-mortem examination.

Police also said another person was injured after being hit by portions of a structure that was blown away by the downdraft caused by the relief helicopter.

The deceased was identified as 58-year-old Anil Kumar Singh, also known as Appu Singh. A large number of villagers have been affected by flooding in the Gandak River, and dry ration was being dropped from a helicopter for them, officials said.

Amnour SHO Vimlesh Kumar told The Indian Express that one person had died and another was injured. He said it was not yet clear whether the deceased died after relief material fell on him or suffered a heart attack.

“The deceased’s body has no external injury marks,” Kumar said, adding that local residents had given two accounts of the incident.

“Some said relief material dropped from the helicopter had fallen on Singh, while others said the material landed nearby and Singh died of a heart attack. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will clarify why he died,” he added.

The SHO said the helicopter was flying at a low altitude and that its downdraft also blew away tin sheds and other nearby structures.

“One person was hit by the material and sustained injuries,” he said.

The injured person received preliminary treatment near the relief camp and was subsequently taken to Amnour Hospital. His injuries were not severe, according to Kumar.