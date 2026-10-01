Bihar floods worsen as swollen Gandak breaches embankments across districts

Floodwaters enter nearby low-lying areas, with reports of damage near Baghakol. A house in Haijalpur village is reportedly swept away by the strong current after the embankment gives way.

Several villages are inundated, prompting residents to seek shelter on embankments, rooftops and other elevated locations.

Water from the Gandak also reaches the NH-722 area near Maker, disrupting movement and raising concerns for communities along the affected stretch.

Saran district magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and SSP Roshan Kumar inspect the affected areas and direct officials to intensify rescue and relief operations.

The situation also deteriorates in Gopalganj’s Baikunthpur block, where the Bandhauli-Sheetalpur-Faizullahpur Zamindari Bund is breached at Sheetalpur amid intense pressure from the swollen Gandak.

According to the Water Resources Department, the initial breach is around six metres wide. Floodwaters threaten low-lying areas around Parsauni, Sheetalpur and Pakhan, placing several surrounding villages at risk.

Authorities step up monitoring and relief efforts as the river continues to exert pressure on vulnerable embankments.

In Muzaffarpur, an old Gandak embankment at Jaimal Dumri in Paru block is breached, allowing floodwaters to spread towards residential areas.

Residents move to safer and higher ground as water enters homes and roads in parts of the affected area. The administration intensifies rescue and monitoring operations.

Several areas of West Champaran also remain severely affected following breaches in the Gandak embankment system. Bagaha, Bairia and Yogapatti are among the worst-hit areas, with residents taking shelter on roads, embankments and at relief centres.

The Gandak earlier reaches a record 91.25 metres at the Bagaha gauge, surpassing the previous high of 90.90 metres recorded in 2024.

The flooding disrupts road connectivity at several locations. The Chhapra-Sattarghat route is affected, while water accumulates on stretches of the Areraj-Hajipur road, disrupting traffic.

Movement is also affected in West Champaran, where floodwaters reach the Machhargawan area.

Meanwhile, the rising Ganga adds to concerns in other parts of Bihar, with water levels increasing along the Patna-Begusarai-Khagaria belt. Several ghats in Patna are again affected by the rising river.

With the Gandak remaining swollen and multiple embankments under pressure, authorities across the affected districts maintain a close watch on river levels and vulnerable stretches. Rescue and relief teams continue operations while efforts are underway to provide assistance to affected communities.

With IANS inputs