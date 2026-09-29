Embankment breach along swollen Gandak in Bihar poses flood risk

Agastiya, Khairtwa and Chandrapur are among the areas identified as vulnerable to flooding. Reports on Monday night also indicated that the breach had widened considerably, with some local reports putting the damaged stretch at around 30 metres or more.

The latest Bihar flood monitoring data shows the Gandak at Bagaha above its highest flood level, while water levels at several other Gandak monitoring stations remain above danger levels. At Bagaha, the river was recorded at 91.02 metres, above the 90.30-metre HFL listed by the state monitoring system.

The National Highway 727, around 3 km from the breach site, was not initially expected to face major impact as the river discharge in the area was falling. However, flooding has affected roads and settlements elsewhere in the region, with reports of water entering Bagaha and disrupting routes towards Valmikinagar.

A Water Resources Department team has reached the site and begun repair and restoration work, while the West Champaran district administration is monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures.

The flooding comes amid heavy water flow in the Gandak system, with several monitoring stations in Bihar reporting levels above danger marks. Authorities are continuing to monitor the river and vulnerable areas as the situation develops.

With PTI inputs