Bihar floods affect 50.49 lakh people across 15 districts

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga had crossed its danger level at Kahalgaon, according to the department.

Six relief camps are sheltering 7,714 displaced people and providing food and medical care. The department said three community kitchens were operating and had served around 1.96 crore meals so far.

Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force teams and eight National Disaster Response Force teams are engaged in relief and rescue work. Authorities have deployed 391 boats.

Bihar has received 661.9 mm of rain since 1 June, although the state’s overall rainfall remains 29 per cent below normal, according to the weather office. Light to moderate rain is forecast at many places from 23 to 26 September, with heavy rain possible at some locations.

With PTI inputs