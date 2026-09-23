Bihar floods affect 50.49 lakh people across 15 districts
Floodwaters have reached 576-gram panchayats, while more than 7,700 displaced residents are staying in relief camps
Flooding has affected around 50.49 lakh people across 576 gram panchayats in Bihar
Six relief camps are sheltering 7,714 people, with rescue teams and 391 boats deployed
The Kosi and Ganga remain above danger levels at several locations, and more rain is forecast through 26 September
Floods have affected around 50.49 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar, with water reaching 576-gram panchayats, the state Disaster Management Department said on Wednesday. Major rivers remain above danger levels at several locations.
The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Arwal.
The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga had crossed its danger level at Kahalgaon, according to the department.
Six relief camps are sheltering 7,714 displaced people and providing food and medical care. The department said three community kitchens were operating and had served around 1.96 crore meals so far.
Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force teams and eight National Disaster Response Force teams are engaged in relief and rescue work. Authorities have deployed 391 boats.
Bihar has received 661.9 mm of rain since 1 June, although the state’s overall rainfall remains 29 per cent below normal, according to the weather office. Light to moderate rain is forecast at many places from 23 to 26 September, with heavy rain possible at some locations.
With PTI inputs