BJP criticised over Modi's birthday celebrations in Patna amid Bihar floods
Left party says resources used for ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’ and ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ should instead be directed towards relief, food and medicines for flood-hit people
The CPI(ML) Liberation on Thursday criticised the ruling BJP in Bihar for organising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations amid widespread flooding in the state, calling the events "insensitive".
In a statement, CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Kunal alleged that programmes including 'Ashirwad ka Diya' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' reflected insensitivity on the part of the ruling party.
The BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began on 17 September and includes statewide lamp-lighting under the 'Ashirwad ka Diya' programme. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was scheduled to participate in the lamp-lighting event in Patna.
"Nearly 50 lakh people have been affected by the floods that have claimed several lives and rendered thousands of families homeless. When many residents are struggling to light their stoves, lighting of earthen lamps on such a massive scale is deplorable," Kunal said.
Flooding has affected nearly 50 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar, according to reports, with relief and damage-assessment efforts underway.
Kunal alleged that while the state government appeared unable to provide adequate assistance to flood victims, administrative machinery had been deployed for the lamp-lighting programme.
"Such celebrations in this hour of sorrow show insensitivity on the part of the government and the BJP. They should spend their resources on rehabilitating flood victims and providing them with medicines and food," he said.