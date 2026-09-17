BJP criticised over Modi's birthday celebrations in Patna amid Bihar floods

The CPI(ML) Liberation on Thursday criticised the ruling BJP in Bihar for organising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations amid widespread flooding in the state, calling the events "insensitive".

In a statement, CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Kunal alleged that programmes including 'Ashirwad ka Diya' and 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' reflected insensitivity on the part of the ruling party.

The BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began on 17 September and includes statewide lamp-lighting under the 'Ashirwad ka Diya' programme. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was scheduled to participate in the lamp-lighting event in Patna.