Rahul Gandhi urges swift relief as Bihar floods affect nearly 50 lakh people

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in Bihar and urged the government and local administration to intensify relief and rescue operations.

Rahul Gandhi appealed to authorities to act with urgency and ensure that essential supplies and assistance reach families affected by the floods without delay. He also called on Congress workers across the state to step forward and extend all possible help to people facing the crisis.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the loss of lives caused by the floods was "extremely heartbreaking" and conveyed his condolences to the families who had lost their loved ones.

He said his sympathies were with everyone affected by the disaster and urged Congress workers to assist those in need.

"I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people," Rahul Gandhi said. He also called upon the government and administration to ensure that rescue and relief operations were conducted promptly and that essential aid reached affected families at the earliest.