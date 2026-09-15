Rahul Gandhi urges swift relief as Bihar floods affect nearly 50 lakh people
Congress leader urges authorities to act swiftly and ensure essential supplies and aid reach flood-affected families without delay
Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in Bihar and urged the government and local administration to intensify relief and rescue operations.
Rahul Gandhi appealed to authorities to act with urgency and ensure that essential supplies and assistance reach families affected by the floods without delay. He also called on Congress workers across the state to step forward and extend all possible help to people facing the crisis.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the loss of lives caused by the floods was "extremely heartbreaking" and conveyed his condolences to the families who had lost their loved ones.
He said his sympathies were with everyone affected by the disaster and urged Congress workers to assist those in need.
"I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people," Rahul Gandhi said. He also called upon the government and administration to ensure that rescue and relief operations were conducted promptly and that essential aid reached affected families at the earliest.
The appeal comes as Bihar continues to grapple with widespread flooding following heavy rainfall in the state and in the catchment areas of rivers originating in Nepal.
According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected by the floods. Several rivers and streams are flowing above their danger levels, raising concerns over further inundation in vulnerable areas.
The districts affected include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.
Officials said incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar, combined with heavy rain within the state, has contributed to the rising water levels. The swollen rivers have inundated large areas and disrupted normal life in several districts.
Bihar recorded 112.7 mm of rainfall during September so far, approximately six per cent above the normal level for the period, according to the local weather office.
The continuing rainfall has added to an already difficult situation, with rivers in several parts of the state remaining above their respective danger marks. Authorities are monitoring river levels and flood-affected areas as the situation develops.
The large number of people affected has increased pressure on the state administration to accelerate evacuation, rescue and relief measures. Ensuring access to food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies remains a key priority for communities cut off or surrounded by floodwaters.
Rahul Gandhi's appeal comes amid growing demands for swift assistance to affected families, particularly in areas where rising river levels and continued rainfall are complicating relief efforts.
With several districts still facing the impact of flooding, the immediate challenge for authorities is to ensure that rescue operations reach vulnerable communities quickly and that basic necessities are delivered to those displaced or otherwise affected by the disaster.
With PTI inputs