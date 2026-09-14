Bihar floods affect more than 49 lakh people across 15 districts
Rivers remain above danger levels as 37 disaster-response teams assist relief and rescue operations
More than 49 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar have been affected by flooding after persistent rainfall caused several rivers to breach their danger levels, officials said on Monday.
The state recorded 111.7 mm of rainfall in September, around 13 per cent above normal, according to the local weather office.
An official said continuous rain in the catchment areas of rivers entering Bihar from Nepal, combined with heavy downpours within the state, had raised water levels in several rivers and streams.
Data from the Disaster Management Department showed that around 49.36 lakh residents had been affected in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.
At 6 am on Monday, the Ganga was flowing at 36.21 metres in Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, which was 1.71 metres above the danger mark.
The Ganga also remained above the danger level at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger. Other rivers flowing above warning thresholds included the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghara at Darauli.
The state administration has opened 1,260 community kitchens and 13 relief camps in the affected areas. Around 11,060 people are being provided with accommodation, meals, medical assistance and other essential services.
At 10 am on Monday, the Gandak barrage at Valmiki Nagar recorded a rising discharge of 90,600 cusecs. Water discharge from the Kosi Barrage at Birpur stood at 1,51,015 cusecs, compared with this year’s peak of 2,55,425 cusecs recorded on July 20.
Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force teams and 10 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed across the affected districts to conduct rescue and relief operations.
With PTI inputs