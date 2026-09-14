Bihar floods affect more than 49 lakh people across 15 districts

More than 49 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar have been affected by flooding after persistent rainfall caused several rivers to breach their danger levels, officials said on Monday.

The state recorded 111.7 mm of rainfall in September, around 13 per cent above normal, according to the local weather office.

An official said continuous rain in the catchment areas of rivers entering Bihar from Nepal, combined with heavy downpours within the state, had raised water levels in several rivers and streams.

Data from the Disaster Management Department showed that around 49.36 lakh residents had been affected in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.