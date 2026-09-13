Bihar floods affect over 48 lakh people as rivers begin to recede
Worst-affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Araria, say officials
More than 48 lakh people remained affected by floods across Bihar on Sunday, even as water levels began to recede in several rivers, officials said.
According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, around 48.35 lakh people across 575 gram panchayats, 87 blocks and 15 districts have been impacted by the flooding.
The worst-affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Araria, officials said.
Although floodwaters have started to recede in most areas, several rivers continue to flow above their respective danger marks, keeping the situation critical in vulnerable districts.
The Kosi was flowing above the danger level at Baltar and Kursela, while the Burhi Gandak remained above the mark at Khagaria.
The Ganga was above the danger level at several locations, including Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.
The Punpun was flowing above the danger mark at Sripalpur, while the Bagmati remained above the level at Benibad. The Ghaghra was also above the danger mark at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, according to the Disaster Management Department.
Bihar has recorded 108.8 mm of rainfall so far in September, about 20% above normal, contributing to the continuing flood situation.
The state administration has stepped up relief measures across the affected districts.
Officials said 1,251 community kitchens are currently operating to provide food to flood-affected residents, while 13 relief camps have been established.
Around 12,260 people are being provided accommodation, food, medical assistance and other essential services at the relief facilities.
Authorities are also using around 1,790 boats for evacuation and transportation in areas affected by rising waters.
The rescue effort includes 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed across several districts.
With river levels beginning to fall in many areas, authorities are closely monitoring the situation while continuing relief operations in districts where floodwaters remain above critical levels.
With PTI inputs