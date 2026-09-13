Bihar floods affect over 48 lakh people as rivers begin to recede

More than 48 lakh people remained affected by floods across Bihar on Sunday, even as water levels began to recede in several rivers, officials said.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, around 48.35 lakh people across 575 gram panchayats, 87 blocks and 15 districts have been impacted by the flooding.

The worst-affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Araria, officials said.

Although floodwaters have started to recede in most areas, several rivers continue to flow above their respective danger marks, keeping the situation critical in vulnerable districts.

The Kosi was flowing above the danger level at Baltar and Kursela, while the Burhi Gandak remained above the mark at Khagaria.

The Ganga was above the danger level at several locations, including Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.

The Punpun was flowing above the danger mark at Sripalpur, while the Bagmati remained above the level at Benibad. The Ghaghra was also above the danger mark at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, according to the Disaster Management Department.