Bihar floods: 5 drown, over 43 lakh affected as rivers cross danger mark

More than 43 lakh people have been affected by floods across 14 districts of Bihar, with the Ganga and several other rivers flowing above danger levels, officials said on Thursday, 10 September.

Incessant rain in several parts of the state, coupled with heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, has caused rivers and streams to swell, flooding large parts of the state.

Five people, including four from the same family, drowned in floodwaters in Bhagalpur district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred in Koili Khutaha village.

According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 43.64 lakh people in 527 gram panchayats across 85 blocks have been affected. Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Buxar are among the worst-affected districts.

Bihar has recorded 83.6 mm of rain in September so far, 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office.

The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.72 metres at 6 am on Thursday, 2.22 metres above the danger level, though the water level remained stable, the DMD said.

The Gandak was above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, and the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria. The Ganga was also above the danger level at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.