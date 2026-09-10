Bihar floods: 5 drown, over 43 lakh affected as rivers cross danger mark
Heavy rain and swollen rivers continue to threaten state, with more rain forecast over the next two days
More than 43 lakh people have been affected by floods across 14 districts of Bihar, with the Ganga and several other rivers flowing above danger levels, officials said on Thursday, 10 September.
Incessant rain in several parts of the state, coupled with heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, has caused rivers and streams to swell, flooding large parts of the state.
Five people, including four from the same family, drowned in floodwaters in Bhagalpur district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred in Koili Khutaha village.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 43.64 lakh people in 527 gram panchayats across 85 blocks have been affected. Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Buxar are among the worst-affected districts.
Bihar has recorded 83.6 mm of rain in September so far, 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office.
The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.72 metres at 6 am on Thursday, 2.22 metres above the danger level, though the water level remained stable, the DMD said.
The Gandak was above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, and the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria. The Ganga was also above the danger level at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.
The state government is running 951 community kitchens in flood-affected areas. Fifteen relief camps are also operating, providing accommodation, food, medical care and other facilities to 11,255 people. Around 2.57 lakh polythene sheets and 40,600 dry-ration packets have been distributed so far. Authorities are operating 1,932 boats for evacuation and transportation, while 6,692 quintals of cattle fodder have been distributed.
The Gandak Barrage recorded a discharge of 77,600 cusecs at 6.00 am on Thursday, while the Kosi Barrage recorded 1,40,240 cusecs. The discharge at the Indrapuri Barrage on the Sone river stood at 72,095 cusecs.
Twenty-seven State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain at some places and heavy rainfall in Bihar over the next two days, raising the prospect of further pressure on already swollen rivers.
Flood and rain roundup
Bihar is not the only state dealing with high water levels and heavy rain.
In Uttar Pradesh, floods have affected 37 districts, with flooding reported in 25 districts. The state government has evacuated more than 19,000 people and deployed over 2,000 boats, 1,315 flood shelters and 1,072 medical teams.
In West Bengal, several areas have been affected by flooding following heavy to extremely heavy rain, with river levels rising above danger marks in parts of the Lower Damodar Valley. Rescue and relief operations involving the SDRF, NDRF, police and civil defence teams are under way. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday, 11 September.
Odisha is also bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the IMD forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rain from 9 to 11 September under the influence of a likely low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.
Uttarakhand, meanwhile, remains under a spell of heavy rain, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through 13 September.
With PTI inputs