Bihar: Downstream districts on alert as Ganga breaches previous flood mark in Patna

Authorities have sounded an alert in downstream areas of Bihar after the Ganga crossed its previous highest flood level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, as floods have affected around 19.57 lakh people across 11 districts, officials said on Sunday.

The Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at Gandhi Ghat at 6 am, 0.05 metr above its previous HFL of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21, 2016. The trend was described as stable.

Officials said Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in Patna could be affected over the next one to three days as water levels continue to rise following heavy rain.

Around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria districts have been affected by the floods.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has warned that the Ganga at Hathidah could also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar.

Officials and field-level authorities have been directed to continuously monitor river levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas and take precautionary measures where required.

Engineers have been asked to keep flood-control machinery and other resources ready, while residents in affected areas have been advised to avoid going near rivers and remain cautious.