Bihar: Downstream districts on alert as Ganga breaches previous flood mark in Patna
Ganga crosses previous highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat, with authorities warning of rising water levels at downstream gauge stations
Authorities have sounded an alert in downstream areas of Bihar after the Ganga crossed its previous highest flood level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, as floods have affected around 19.57 lakh people across 11 districts, officials said on Sunday.
The Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at Gandhi Ghat at 6 am, 0.05 metr above its previous HFL of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21, 2016. The trend was described as stable.
Officials said Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in Patna could be affected over the next one to three days as water levels continue to rise following heavy rain.
Around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria districts have been affected by the floods.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) has warned that the Ganga at Hathidah could also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar.
Officials and field-level authorities have been directed to continuously monitor river levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas and take precautionary measures where required.
Engineers have been asked to keep flood-control machinery and other resources ready, while residents in affected areas have been advised to avoid going near rivers and remain cautious.
The administration has also been instructed to monitor boat operations and prevent overloading.
The Ganga at Pandarak in Patna was flowing at 43.92 metres at 6 am, 0.19 metre above its previous HFL of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021.
Several other rivers are also flowing above danger levels, including the Gandak at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria and the Ganga at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger.
The Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad and Ghaghra at Darauli have also crossed danger levels, officials said.
To support people affected by the floods, 110 community kitchens are operating across various districts. Authorities have deployed 1,345 boats to facilitate evacuation and movement in affected areas.
Twenty-seven teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed.
Meanwhile, East Central Railway said some trains had been cancelled or diverted because of the “alarmingly high water level” at bridge number 21 connecting Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section.