Thailand: Bangkok floods kill 40 as extreme rain turns streets into stagnant lakes

About 40 people have died in flooding in Bangkok after around 300mm of rain fell across parts of the Thai capital in two days, overwhelming drainage systems and turning neighbourhoods into stagnant lakes.

The Thai government has declared a flood disaster across all 50 districts of Bangkok, while thousands of residents have moved into more than 230 shelters, according to authorities.

The flooding has caused deaths from drowning and accidental electrocution and severely disrupted transport, schools and aviation. Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport has also been affected, with staff unable to reach work and thousands of pieces of luggage reportedly piling up as flights were cancelled.

Bangkok lies on the floodplain of the Chao Phraya River and depends on canals, pumps and dikes to drain excess water. Experts say extensive urban construction has reduced the effectiveness of parts of the city's drainage network.

Naim Laeni, a consultant and co-author of a study on Bangkok's flood resilience, said the city's drainage canals can normally handle about 60mm of rain an hour, rising to about 80mm in upgraded sections. Localised rainfall during the latest event exceeded those levels, he said.

The flooding has also caused major traffic disruption and forced many schools to close. Thailand's prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said the Bangkok metropolitan area remained at risk from floodwaters moving south from the north and said a war room had been established to monitor the situation.