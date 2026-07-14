Bangkok bar fire death toll rises to 30 as investigation continues

The death toll from the devastating fire at a popular music bar in Bangkok has risen to 30, authorities said on Tuesday, 14 July as investigators continued to examine the cause of the blaze and whether the venue complied with safety regulations.

According to city officials, more than 70 people remain hospitalised, with 24 in critical condition following the fire, which broke out late on Sunday at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in the northern part of the Thai capital.

Firefighters battled the flames for around 30 minutes before bringing the blaze under control.

Police said many of those who died were found inside windowless bathrooms, where they are believed to have sought refuge while trying to escape the rapidly spreading fire.