Bangkok bar fire death toll rises to 30 as investigation continues
More than 70 people remain in hospital after Thailand’s deadliest nightlife fire in nearly two decades
The death toll from the devastating fire at a popular music bar in Bangkok has risen to 30, authorities said on Tuesday, 14 July as investigators continued to examine the cause of the blaze and whether the venue complied with safety regulations.
According to city officials, more than 70 people remain hospitalised, with 24 in critical condition following the fire, which broke out late on Sunday at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in the northern part of the Thai capital.
Firefighters battled the flames for around 30 minutes before bringing the blaze under control.
Police said many of those who died were found inside windowless bathrooms, where they are believed to have sought refuge while trying to escape the rapidly spreading fire.
The venue, which describes itself as a brewery and beer hall, has a reported capacity of up to 600 patrons. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were inside the establishment when the fire started.
Investigators are examining the cause of the blaze and whether the bar had adhered to mandatory fire safety and emergency evacuation requirements.
The tragedy is the deadliest fire at a nightlife venue in Bangkok in nearly 17 years, reviving concerns over safety standards in entertainment establishments across Thailand.
The incident has drawn comparisons with previous fatal nightclub fires in the country, including the 2009 Santika Club blaze in Bangkok, which killed 66 people and led to renewed calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations and building codes. Authorities are expected to determine whether any lapses contributed to the latest disaster.
With PTI inputs