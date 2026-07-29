Thailand: 5 Indians arrested for abducting fellow tourists, demanding Rs 40 lakh ransom

Five Indian nationals have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly abducting three fellow Indian tourists, holding them captive and demanding Rs 40 lakh as ransom from each victim's family, according to local media reports.

The suspects were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Thai police.

The accused were identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27).

According to investigators, the five allegedly told police they had acted on the instructions of a Pakistani national whom they had come into contact with through a chat application over the past month.

Police believe the alleged mastermind is based in Dubai and had planned to receive ransom payments in cryptocurrency.

Investigators said the suspects were promised cash, valuables and airline tickets to leave Thailand after carrying out the kidnappings.

Victims rescued after embassy alert

According to The Nation newspaper, the investigation began after the Indian Embassy in Thailand alerted Chonburi Immigration Police and Pattaya City Police on July 21 following complaints from the victims' families.

Relatives reportedly shared video call recordings showing the victims with their hands and feet tied while they were allegedly being assaulted.