Thailand releases 18 Cambodian soldiers under renewed border ceasefire

Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been held since July, following the implementation of a renewed ceasefire agreed by the two countries over the weekend to end a protracted border conflict.

The ceasefire, which took effect at noon on Saturday (0500 GMT), brought a temporary halt to 20 days of clashes that left at least 101 people dead and forced more than 500,000 civilians to flee their homes. Fighting during the conflict included fighter-jet sorties, rocket exchanges and artillery bombardments along the border.

The soldiers were scheduled to be returned on Tuesday, but Thailand had initially delayed the handover over alleged violations of the ceasefire, which Cambodia denied.