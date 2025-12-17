Birch nightclub co-owners brought to Goa after Thailand deportation

The co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, were brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 fire that claimed 25 lives.

A team from the Goa Police arrived with the Luthra brothers at Manohar International Airport at around 10.45 am. Officials said the two would be taken to the Anjuna police station for interrogation before being produced before a court in Mapusa to seek regular remand.

The brothers are accused in the case registered after a devastating blaze tore through their nightclub in Arpora. Police have booked them on multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigators said the Luthras fled the country within hours of the incident, leaving for Phuket in Thailand early on December 7.