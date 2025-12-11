Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra detained in Thailand
The brothers, long under the shadow of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, were intercepted in Phuket at the request of Indian government
Thai authorities have detained nightclub co-owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India within hours of the inferno at their Goa establishment that claimed 25 lives, officials said on Thursday.
The brothers, long under the shadow of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, were intercepted in Phuket at the request of the Indian government. Senior officials told PTI that the process to bring them back to India is now in motion.
According to officials, the duo hastily booked tickets to Phuket at 1:17 am on 7 December, barely an hour after learning of the catastrophic fire that engulfed Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa. Even as firefighters and rescuers battled the blaze and searched for survivors, the two quietly boarded an IndiGo flight and slipped out of the country in the early hours of Sunday.
Goa Police later sought the CBI’s help to issue the international alert, a move that set in motion the chain of events leading to their detention abroad.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines