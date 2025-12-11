Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra detained in Thailand

Thai authorities have detained nightclub co-owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India within hours of the inferno at their Goa establishment that claimed 25 lives, officials said on Thursday.

The brothers, long under the shadow of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, were intercepted in Phuket at the request of the Indian government. Senior officials told PTI that the process to bring them back to India is now in motion.